Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between -1C and 4C

Snow will continue today before noon, but in the afternoon, it will start to decrease from the west and will stop, at the latest in the eastern regions, where blizzards and snowdrifts are expected.

Clouds will also start breaking from the west. In the afternoon, the wind will drop to moderate, becoming west-northwest. Maximum temperatures between minus 1C and 4C, in Sofia around minus 1C. Atmospheric pressure in the morning is significantly lower than the average for the month. It will rise quickly during the day and will be higher than average by noon.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.