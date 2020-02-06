Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between -1C and 4C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 6, 2020, Thursday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between -1C and 4C www.pixabay.com

Snow will continue today before noon, but in the afternoon, it will start to decrease from the west and will stop, at the latest in the eastern regions, where blizzards and snowdrifts are expected.

Clouds will also start breaking from the west. In the afternoon, the wind will drop to moderate, becoming west-northwest. Maximum temperatures between minus 1C and 4C, in Sofia around minus 1C. Atmospheric pressure in the morning is significantly lower than the average for the month. It will rise quickly during the day and will be higher than average by noon.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, Weather forecast, snow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria