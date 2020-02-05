When will the Third Sofia Metro Line be Launched?

The third underground line in the capital Sofia will be completed in May, Eng. Stoyan Bratoev, Executive Director of Metropolitan EAD, said on February 4 in BNT’s breakfast show.

We are currently in the first stage of construction of the third underground line. It is 8 km long with 8 stations. Five of them are scheduled to be launched in May. We hope to shorten this time a bit, but there will be no serious deviation, he added.

The second phase, which includes the Eagles Bridge stations, Behind the Canal Theater and the first one of Vladimir Vazov, will be completed three months later.

In the late autumn, we think that the Ovcha Kupel section will be launched. A total of 12 km with 12 underground stations, he said.