Hungarian PM Orban is Seeking Allies to Organize a "Counter-Revolution" in Europe

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he is seeking allies for a conservative "counter-revolution" in Europe, DPA reported.

Orban gave a speech at a forum of conservatives and nationalists in Rome. He said he had spoken with Spanish far-right opposition leader Santiago Abascal and other supporters from Italy and France.

“I’m trying to organize a counter-revolution … hopefully it will happen,” Orban said.

He criticized the European People's Party (EPP), the main union of center-right formations in the EU. According to him, the EPP has lost its identity by making deals with the Social Democrats to stay in power in the EU institutions.

Membership of his Fidesz Party in the EPP has been frozen following a series of confrontations with other center-right parties.

“We are losing our identity step by step. We are becoming a centrist, then liberal and left-leaning political family,” he said.