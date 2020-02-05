Code Yellow Warning for Dangerous Weather in All Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 5, 2020, Wednesday // 14:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning for Dangerous Weather in All Bulgarian Regions NIMH

Code Yellow Warning for strong wind and snow in all Bulgarian regions. In the coming hours it will be very cold with strong wind and snow.

Drivers must be careful.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, yellow code, warning
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria