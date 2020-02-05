Code Yellow Warning for Dangerous Weather in All Bulgarian Regions
NIMH
Code Yellow Warning for strong wind and snow in all Bulgarian regions. In the coming hours it will be very cold with strong wind and snow.
Drivers must be careful.
