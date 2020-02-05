A Surprising Result in the Primary Elections in Iowa

A surprising result of the primary election in Iowa. Technology problems and reporting “inconsistencies” kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary, AP reported. Contrary to expectations, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has come to the fore.

According to initial results, he is leading Senator Bernie Sanders. The current favourite, former Vice President Joe Biden, ranked on the fourth place.