A Surprising Result in the Primary Elections in Iowa
World | February 5, 2020, Wednesday // 13:09| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A surprising result of the primary election in Iowa. Technology problems and reporting “inconsistencies” kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary, AP reported. Contrary to expectations, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has come to the fore.
According to initial results, he is leading Senator Bernie Sanders. The current favourite, former Vice President Joe Biden, ranked on the fourth place.
- » Turkey Warns Europe of a New Wave of Refugees
- » Boris Johnson Pledged to Ban Gas and Diesel Cars by 2035
- » Turkey's Population is already over 83 Million
- » Bangkok Stopped Construction Activities for 3 Days because of the Poor Air Quality
- » London Neighbourhood Evacuated over a Bomb
- » The Vatican has Sent about 700 000 Coronavirus Masks to China