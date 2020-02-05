Social Networks will Warn about Manipulative Publications

Twitter is taking extraordinary measures against manipulated content. The platform "may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand the media’s authenticity and to provide additional context."

The company announced Tuesday that the new rules prohibit the sharing of artificial or manipulated content that is likely to cause harm. Such posts are not necessarily harmful, but will still be marked with a warning sign.

Google, Facebook, Twitter and other tech companies are under pressure to prevent any possible interference with the US presidential election this year after a previous vote was marked by manipulation by Russian-related individuals. Social networks need to deal with the threat of so-called deepfake publications that use artificial intelligence to create super-realistic but fake videos.

On Monday, Youtube clarified its position on political manipulation, emphasizing that it prohibits manipulated election-related videos. Facebook also focused its efforts in this direction.