Turkey Warns Europe of a New Wave of Refugees

Europe may face a new wave of refugees if it does not pay heed to Turkey's warnings on the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, said Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik.

"If Turkey's warnings are not taken into consideration, we warn everyone that a refugee exodus will affect Europe to a large extent,”" said Çelik, quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Eight Turkish military personnel were killed in Idlib Monday by Russian-backed Syrian government forces in what was seen as the biggest challenge to a 2018 de-escalation deal.

Attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have forced some 40,000 civilians to flee their homes in Idlib in recent days.