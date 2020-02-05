More than 24,500 People Worldwide are Now Infected with the Coronavirus

More than 24,500 people worldwide are now infected with the coronavirus, the AP reported, citing the latest data released today in Beijing.

490 people have died and 24 324 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. Another 17 cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong. Macau has identified 10 cases of infection.

A 190-passenger plane from the Chinese city of Wuhan landed in Auckland. There are 98 New Zealanders, 35 Australians or residents of Australia, and nationals of Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Samoa, as well as eight British, a Dutch and an Uzbek nationals on board. Most passengers will be taken by bus to a military base and will remain there, under quarantine, for two weeks. The Australians will be transferred directly to another aircraft to travel to their country.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand.

A plane from Thailand returned 138 people from Wuhan. They were transferred to the Navy base, where they will be placed under 14-day quarantine. There are 25 confirmed cases of the virus in Thailand.

