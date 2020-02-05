PM Borissov: We are not Fighting Anyone
February 5, 2020
novinite.bg
At the beginning of today's government session, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that he was not fighting anyone. The reason for his speech was the address of President Rumen Radev from yesterday, with which he withdrew his trust from the government.
The PM also said that he had ordered an immediate inspection of the trash around Struma Motorway.
