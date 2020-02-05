Boris Johnson Pledged to Ban Gas and Diesel Cars by 2035

Boris Johnson is pledging an earlier ban on new petrol and diesel cars, as he hits back at claims that his attempts to lead the world in tackling climate change are mired in “chaos”, The Independent writes, quoted by Focus News Agency.

In a speech on the climate emergency, the Prime Minister called on other countries to follow the UK's commitment to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Boris Johnson says new polluting cars will be phased out in 2035 rather than in 2040

The speech, made by Boris Johnson, aims to launch a strategy for success at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in November, hosted by the United Kingdom on behalf of the United Nations.

This is believed to be the last realistic chance for countries to promise to cut emissions in order to stop global warming and prevent catastrophic change.

The intended summit president – former energy minister Claire Perry O'Neill – was abruptly sacked by Dominic Cummings.

“Hosting the global climate conference COP26 is a huge opportunity for Britain to tackle the climate emergency and play an international leadership role,” Rachel Reeves, President-elect of the Committee on Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, to the House of Commons said.

But the government is facing criticism - “The prime minister has failed to chair a single meeting of the climate Cabinet committee and now he has sacked the conference president. Why is that?”