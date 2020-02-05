Krum Zarkov: The President is Telling the Truth, but the Government doesn't Want to Accept it

What annoys you is that the president is telling the truth. You know he is right, but you don't accept it. All this must be put to an end!

With these words, BSP Deputy Chairman for Bulgaria Krum Zarkov addressed the ruling majority, commenting on the address of the head of state Rumen Radev from yesterday, in which he withdrew his confidence from the Borissov 3 cabinet.

According to him, our country will develop only by having a strong executive power, working for the public interest.

Zarkov said that Rumen Radev urges another question that the rulers run away from - the one about the need for fair elections.