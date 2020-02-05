45-Year Old Woman was Hit by a Public Transport Bus

Society | February 5, 2020, Wednesday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 45-Year Old Woman was Hit by a Public Transport Bus www.pixabay.com

45-year old woman was hit by a public transport bus 83 at the intersection of Krasno Selo, according to the Sofia Interior Directorate, DarikNews reported.

The woman was crossing at a red light. She was immediately taken to Pirogov Hospital.

There is an ambulance and police at the scene. Traffic is blocked, trams are stopped.

Trams coming from Knyazhevo are moving to Buxton's wheel. There is a queue of waiting trams at the accident site.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: public transport, woman, HIT
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria