45-year old woman was hit by a public transport bus 83 at the intersection of Krasno Selo, according to the Sofia Interior Directorate, DarikNews reported.

The woman was crossing at a red light. She was immediately taken to Pirogov Hospital.

There is an ambulance and police at the scene. Traffic is blocked, trams are stopped.

Trams coming from Knyazhevo are moving to Buxton's wheel. There is a queue of waiting trams at the accident site.