45-Year Old Woman was Hit by a Public Transport Bus
Society | February 5, 2020, Wednesday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
45-year old woman was hit by a public transport bus 83 at the intersection of Krasno Selo, according to the Sofia Interior Directorate, DarikNews reported.
The woman was crossing at a red light. She was immediately taken to Pirogov Hospital.
There is an ambulance and police at the scene. Traffic is blocked, trams are stopped.
Trams coming from Knyazhevo are moving to Buxton's wheel. There is a queue of waiting trams at the accident site.
- » Social Networks will Warn about Manipulative Publications
- » More than 24,500 People Worldwide are Now Infected with the Coronavirus
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Windy
- » What’s Driving the Growing Demand for Nurse Practitioners?
- » Herro Mustafa: Bulgarian to be Banned from Entering the US over Corruption
- » RIA Warns Drivers about an Abrupt Change in Weather which will Bring Cold and Snow