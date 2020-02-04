BNR: Investments in Bulgarian Gaming Industry on the Rise

Bulgaria is not only a place for outsourcing services in the gaming industry as it was 10 years ago, but it is also establishing itself as a place of creation of new products, BNR reported.

Over 1000 mostly young people are already employed in the sector and world-renowned companies have set up studios in Bulgaria. This country is trying to overtake Romania, which is the Balkan leader in entertainment electronic games. Over 2/3 of Bulgarian gaming business is concentrated in Sofia.

In Europe the gaming industry reaches averagely 5% of the economy of big cities, but in the Bulgarian capital city it is 8%. For the period from 2008 to 2015 the growth of the branch in Sofia is 123%. In Europe alone, the game industry's turnover is around € 20 billion a year, with a global turnover of € 90 billion.

