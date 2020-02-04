RIA Warns Drivers about an Abrupt Change in Weather which will Bring Cold and Snow
An abrupt change in weather will bring cold and rain tonight. In western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkans, the temperature drop will turn the rain to snow, said the press office of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA).
Meteorologists forecast significant snowfall in the Rhodope Mountains tonight, on Wednesday night in northeastern Bulgaria, as well. The strong wind in eastern Bulgaria could cause blizzards and snowdrifts.
The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging motorists to set off with vehicles prepared for winter conditions, to drive at a speed adjusted to the road conditions, avoid risky behaviours, and not overtake snow removal vehicles.
All road support companies are on standby, ready to clear and treat the national roads and keep them passable in winter conditions. To ensure traffic safety, separate road sections will be closed for treatment with chemicals or abrasives, and where necessary, traffic might be stopped altogether due to strong winds and snowdrifts, until the weather conditions improved and the road is cleared.
