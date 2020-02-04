Herro Mustafa: Bulgarian to be Banned from Entering the US over Corruption

The USA undertook the first measure against corruption in Bulgaria, BNT reported.

The United States Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa, on February 4 said that the name of the first Bulgarian who will be banned from entering the USA for corruption will be announced within days. She said that this case is very clear and the Americans acted very quickly.

It will be just the first name, but then there will be others, said Herro Mustafa.

