BSP Leader Korneliya Ninova: We Share the President's Motives, the Government Generates Crises

"We share the President's motives," BSP leader Korneliya Ninova said in connection with the confidence of the head of state, Rumen Radev.

"The government is incapable of giving development and perspectives to Bulgaria," Ninova said categorically, the more the cabinet remains in power, the more it "generates crises." She said any protest against the cabinet would be fair, but the left-wing leader did not answer the question whether the party would join in the event of public outcry.

In connection with the failed motion of no-confidence against the Borissov 3 cabinet a week ago, Ninova explained that there was no agreement between the BSP, the MRF and the president to remove the cabinet.

"There has long been tension between the institutions. This generates instability, "Ninova said. She recalled that President Rumen Radev had been "delivering this speech" from the first day he took office.

The opposition leader also recalled that her party has long been demanding early parliamentary elections, but a machine vote must be introduced before this happens.

Korneliya Ninova told reporters that she is leaving for Brussels to meet with representatives of various institutions.

