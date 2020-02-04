2124 Schools Remained Closed Today

Today, February 4, the educational process in 2124 schools and nine kindergartens in 19 districts of the country has been suspended, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

Classes in 7 districts were partially suspended - in Dobrich district - in 66 schools, in Kyustendil district - in 26, in Lovech district - in 7, in Razgrad district - in 55, in Smolyan district - in 35, in Haskovo district - in 68 and in Shoumen district - 24 schools.

Students are in their schools only in Montana and Gabrovo districts.