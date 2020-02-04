PM Borissov Replied to Radev: Only 3 Days ago he Said that the Cabinet is Working Fine

Society | February 4, 2020, Tuesday // 17:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov Replied to Radev: Only 3 Days ago he Said that the Cabinet is Working Fine novinite.bg

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he was surprised at the February 4 announcement by President Rumen Radev, in which he stated he was withdrawing his trust in the government.

PM Boyko Borissov: “How can he withdraw something that isn’t there?”

“That is direct interference in the independence of the authorities. Precisely the opposite of what he’s always talking about,” the PM said.

Borissov added that there was no intersection in the work with the President, except at the consultative councils, at which “nothing gets resolved anyway,” he said.

“I am not interested in what the President had to say,” he said.

"His problem is not with the government, but with other independent institutions. He wants to deflect the attack on us because we are defenseless and more profitable to him. Only three days ago he stated that the cabinet is working fine," the prime minister said.

Cited by BNT, Borissov noted he was not afraid of Radev running for prime minister and setting up his own party.

Borissov also said that the President did not give power to the cabinet to remove his trust from the ruling ones. According to him, Rumen Radev made a purely political statement.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, Rumen Radev, scandal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria