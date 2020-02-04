PM Borissov Replied to Radev: Only 3 Days ago he Said that the Cabinet is Working Fine

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he was surprised at the February 4 announcement by President Rumen Radev, in which he stated he was withdrawing his trust in the government.

PM Boyko Borissov: “How can he withdraw something that isn’t there?”

“That is direct interference in the independence of the authorities. Precisely the opposite of what he’s always talking about,” the PM said.

Borissov added that there was no intersection in the work with the President, except at the consultative councils, at which “nothing gets resolved anyway,” he said.

“I am not interested in what the President had to say,” he said.

"His problem is not with the government, but with other independent institutions. He wants to deflect the attack on us because we are defenseless and more profitable to him. Only three days ago he stated that the cabinet is working fine," the prime minister said.

Cited by BNT, Borissov noted he was not afraid of Radev running for prime minister and setting up his own party.

Borissov also said that the President did not give power to the cabinet to remove his trust from the ruling ones. According to him, Rumen Radev made a purely political statement.