President Radev Attacked the Government which "Acts against the Interests of Bulgarian Citizens"

President Rumen Radev made a formal address to the people, in which he strongly criticized the government. In it, he announced that he officially withdraws his trust from the cabinet "Borissov 3". According to the Head of State, the Council of Ministers does not work for the benefit and interest of the people in Bulgaria, even on the contrary - in some respects, it implements reforms quietly without informing the people about the consequences.

Here is the full text of the President's address:

For three years, I have been calling on the government to act responsibly and effectively in the interest of Bulgarian citizens. I do not do it as a political opponent, but as a head of state, with thought and concern for the future of Bulgaria. Unfortunately, this does not come true.

Today we are witnessing an acute crisis in governance at all levels, a lack of will for reforms and to fight against corruption, the methodical violation of law and morality, led Bulgaria to paralysis of entire public systems and institutions with no analogue in the history of the Bulgarian transition.

Residents of Pernik and entire villages in the region are left without water, for which the cabinet refused to take political responsibility.

Investigations by foreign media and institutions have shed light on the spread across the country and the burning of foreign garbage in our power plants, which is poisoning our air and nature. Bulgaria is not a dumping ground and no one has the right to bet on the health of Bulgarians in order to profit a handful of businessmen with state protections.

The cabinet has been quietly pushing for a reform of the currency board, for which the Bulgarians had been waiting for clear explanations.

Legislation is falling hostage to lobbying interests while poverty and inequality deepen. Government bodies are not above intimidating dissenters and protesters, we are witnessing an organized onslaught against civil liberties. The government of today is leading to a disintegration of statehood and is depriving us of our future.

All this must be put to an end.

As of today, I am officially withdrawing my trust in the government, which is not acting in the interest of Bulgarian citizens and is responsible for the acute crisis in our society.

Dear countrymen,

Today, the division is not between left and right, the capital and the province, but between the evil power and the millions of honourable Bulgarians. In the fight to defend our rights, I am with you. The future of Bulgaria is a free, European country where citizens are not afraid of repression but rely on law and morality.

This is the future of the brave and dignified Bulgarians! To the young and enlightened, to the elderly, the honest and the outcast, to all who will revive the Fatherland. Let us unite for justice and statehood. For the good of Bulgaria!