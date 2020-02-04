Israel won't Allow People who have Visited China in the Previous 2 Weeks to Enter the Country

Wizz Air informs all its passengers that due to the coronavirus epidemic in China, the following important safety measures have been taken by the Israeli authorities to minimize the spread of the virus.

At 12:00 noon local time on February 3, 2020, the Israeli government decided to put in place serious measures aimed at protecting Israel from the coronavirus. These actions will remain in effect until further order. All travelers who visited China 14 days before their departure date for Israel will be denied entry to Israel. Airlines will be required to return passengers back to the country of origin / from which their flight departed if they arrived in Israel and this condition was not fulfilled.

Passengers will be asked about their previous trips during the airport check-in procedure before departure, and this information will be checked by the immigration office as at departing and arrival airports.

Passengers traveling with an Israeli passport / citizenship will not be affected. These passengers will be allowed to enter Israel and upon arrival will receive the necessary instructions from Israeli authorities.