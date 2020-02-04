Israel won't Allow People who have Visited China in the Previous 2 Weeks to Enter the Country

Business » TOURISM | February 4, 2020, Tuesday // 16:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Israel won't Allow People who have Visited China in the Previous 2 Weeks to Enter the Country Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Wizz Air informs all its passengers that due to the coronavirus epidemic in China, the following important safety measures have been taken by the Israeli authorities to minimize the spread of the virus.

At 12:00 noon local time on February 3, 2020, the Israeli government decided to put in place serious measures aimed at protecting Israel from the coronavirus. These actions will remain in effect until further order. All travelers who visited China 14 days before their departure date for Israel will be denied entry to Israel. Airlines will be required to return passengers back to the country of origin / from which their flight departed if they arrived in Israel and this condition was not fulfilled.

Passengers will be asked about their previous trips during the airport check-in procedure before departure, and this information will be checked by the immigration office as at departing and arrival airports.

Passengers traveling with an Israeli passport / citizenship will not be affected. These passengers will be allowed to enter Israel and upon arrival will receive the necessary instructions from Israeli authorities.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Wizz Air, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria