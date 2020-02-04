Turkey's Population is already over 83 Million

Turkish statistics have showed that as of December 31, 2019, 83,155,000 people live in the country. The population has increased by 1 150 000 people just for a year.

Almost 93% of the Turks live in cities and villages. Official figures for Istanbul's population show that more than 15,500,000 people live in the city. Secondly

Ankara ranks second with 5.6 million people, 4.37 million are citizens of Izmir, there are 3 million people living in Bursa and the fifth largest city is Antalya with 2.5 million inhabitants, BNR reports.

The average age of the Turks is 32.4 years.

