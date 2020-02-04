Bangkok Stopped Construction Activities for 3 Days because of the Poor Air Quality

Construction activities at major infrastructure sites in Bangkok have been halted due to air pollution, according to the Nation newspaper.

Construction of skyscrapers, new road junctions and new subway lines has been halted for 72 hours, the release said.

Air pollution levels in the Thai capital exceeded health-safe limits once again on Monday. In many areas of Bangkok this morning, pollution levels exceeded 70 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

Bangkok's major air pollutants are construction sites, diesel cars and city buses with old engines.

City officials say construction work will be resumed in three days if the air quality improves. Otherwise, the construction ban will be extended.

