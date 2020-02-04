Protest in Sofia against the Ratification of CETA

A protest against the ratification of CETA - the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is a free-trade agreement between Canada and the European Union. It has been provisionally applied, thus removing 98% of the preexisting tariffs between the two parts.

The idea of the texts is to eliminate customs tariffs on most goods and services. According to the organizers, however, this has opened up the possibility of importing GMO products.

The protesters will gather in front of the National Assembly. Traffic problems are possible.