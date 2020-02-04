London Neighbourhood Evacuated over a Bomb

The unexploded bomb is found in an area with many shops, restaurants, bars and offices

British police have isolated one of the busiest parts of central London after an unexploded WWII bomb was discovered at a construction site.

Police said the bomb was discovered on Dean Street in Soho, an area with numerous shops, restaurants, bars and offices. Several sections of the densely populated area were cut off.

During the war, the German Air Force dropped thousands of bombs on the British capital, killing tens of thousands people.

