Weather Forecast: Warm for the Season but with Strong and Gusty Wind

Today, the southwest wind will pick up, moderate across the country to strong and gusty in the northern mountain areas.

Broken clouds, mostly at medium and high level. Daytime temperatures will be high, with maximums mostly between 15C and 20C. In the evening, from the northwest, a cold front will pass through Bulgaria, overnight the wind will start blowing from the northwest throughout the country.

Rain will come, which with the dropping of the temperatures will turn to snow in the high fields of western Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkans. Atmospheric pressure will drop rapidly and will be much lower than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.