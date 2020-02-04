The Vatican has Sent about 700 000 Coronavirus Masks to China

They are divided between Hubei Province - the centre of the epidemic - and those of Jiang and Fujian

The Vatican has sent between 600,000 and 700,000 masks to China to try to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, Figaro reports.

The gathering operation was coordinated by Father Vincenzo Han Duo.

The campaign started on January 27th and collected 100,000 masks on the first day.

The masks are destined to the provinces of Hubei, Zhejiang and Fujian