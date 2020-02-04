Dozens of Children Died Trampled during a Stampede at a School in Kenya

At least 13 students died trampled during a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya, Kakamega, AFP reports.

An investigation into what caused the panic among students is underway.

"Those who survived said they were running because there were teachers who beat them (as punishment), that's why they escaped and fell on top of each other. ", a child's mother said.

The children concerned are mostly fifth graders, aged between 10 and 12 years.

According to the Kenyan Red Cross, 39 children have been accommodated for treatment, while St. John's Hospital in the city has said that fatalities are actually 14 and at least 50 were injured.

