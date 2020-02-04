BlackBerry Smartphones Stopped from Production
China's TCL Communication, a manufacturer of BlackBerry smartphones has stopped manufacturing them, TASS reported. This was announced on the official website of the company, TASS reported.
The company won't sell anymore BlackBerry devices after August 31, 2020, and it has no rights to "design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry mobile devices" beyond that, either.
It will continue customer service and smartphone support until August 31, 2022.
The company also thanks its partners and smartphone users.
The full statement is published on the company Twitter profile and can be seen below.
February 3, 2020
