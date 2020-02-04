Victoria's Secret Former Chief with Sexual Harassment Allegations

Former Victoria's Secret chief executive and marketing director, Edward Razek, has regularly made unwanted sexual advances toward the company’s models, and harassed and bullied staff members, including models of the well-known brand, the New York Times reports.

Several models have admitted to the press that Ed forced them into intimate contact under the threat of dismissal.

Model Andi Muise said she lost her job after rejecting the director's proposal.

Eyewitnesses also say that in 2018, Ed made obscene comments about Bella Hadid's breasts in public.

“Forget the panties,” he declared, according to three people who were there and a fourth who was told about it. The bigger question, he said, was whether the TV network would let Ms. Hadid walk “down the runway with those perfect titties.” (One witness remembered Mr. Razek using the word “breasts,” not “titties.", The New York Times reported.

71-year-old Razek left Victoria's Secret in the summer of 2019.

Ed Razek responded to the allegations with an angry denial emailed to the media.