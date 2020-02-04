Victoria's Secret Former Chief with Sexual Harassment Allegations

Society | February 4, 2020, Tuesday // 06:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Victoria's Secret Former Chief with Sexual Harassment Allegations YouTube

Former Victoria's Secret chief executive and marketing director, Edward Razek, has regularly made unwanted sexual advances toward the company’s models, and harassed and bullied staff members, including models of the well-known brand, the New York Times reports.

Several models have admitted to the press that Ed forced them into intimate contact under the threat of dismissal.

Model Andi Muise said she lost her job after rejecting the director's proposal.

Eyewitnesses also say that in 2018, Ed made obscene comments about Bella Hadid's breasts in public.

“Forget the panties,” he declared, according to three people who were there and a fourth who was told about it. The bigger question, he said, was whether the TV network would let Ms. Hadid walk “down the runway with those perfect titties.” (One witness remembered Mr. Razek using the word “breasts,” not “titties.", The New York Times reported.

71-year-old Razek left Victoria's Secret in the summer of 2019.

Ed Razek responded to the allegations with an angry denial emailed to the media.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Victoria's Secret, sexual harassment, Edward Razek
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria