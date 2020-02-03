Tonnes of Waste from Spain Were Discovered in a Bulgarian Village

Tonnes of waste were discovered in the riverbed of the Chaya River near the village of Katunitsa, Southern Bulgaria, BNT reported.

During an urgent joint inspection of the district administration, the Municipality of Sadovo, the Economic Police and the environment inspectors, it was found that there were dozens of huge bags of plastic clippings, rubber, metal and household waste on the site. Attached notes showed that the shipments were from Spain.

