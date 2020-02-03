A Shooting at a Dormitory in Texas, Two People were Shot Dead

There was a shooting in the dormitories of the campus of Texas A&M University in Commerce 80 miles from Dallas, Reuters reports.

All classes of 12,000 students in this Texas A&M branch were canceled.

Students, faculty and staff were instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This was a precautionary measure.

Police said that three people were shot, two died and one was injured. It is not whether the police officers arrested anyone.

The building where the shooting took place is called Pride Rock and is a three-story mixed-use dormitory which houss freshmen.

"There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.", Texas A&M University said on its Twitter account.

