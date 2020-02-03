What are the Coronavirus Symptoms?

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread. The victims of the new virus are at least 361 and those infected are over 17,000, but the data is constantly changing. The Ministry of Health specified the symptoms of the infection.

As of now, the virus can cause mild flu-like symptoms such as:

- fever;

- cough;

- breathing difficulties;

- muscle pain;

- fatigue.

In the more serious cases the infected person can develop severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, and septic shock that can lead to death. People with pre-existing chronic conditions appear to be more prone to serious illness.

How can we prevent infection?

Here are some helpful tips:

When visiting China:

- Avoid contact with sick people, especially those with cough;

- Avoid visits to markets or places where there are dead or alive animals ;

- apply the general hygiene rules regarding hand and food hygiene;

- Wash your hands with soap and water OR use alcohol-based disinfectant before meals, after using the toilet and after any contact with animals;

- Avoid contact with animals, or their faeces;

- Follow the general rules for hand and food hygiene wherever you travel.