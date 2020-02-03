California: Unidentified Man Opened Fire on a Bus, One Man is Killed there are also Injured

An unidentified man opened fire on a bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Five of the passengers were injured and one was killed, NBC News reported, citing authorities.

There were about 40 people in the bus.

The driver of the vehicle, which drove about 40 people, pulled off the road and stopped near Bakersfield just after the shooting began.

According to police, some of the passengers are seriously injured. The wounded were taken to hospital, according to BGNES.

The suspect was arrested, police said. So far, his motives are still unknown.

