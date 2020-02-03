EU Visas are now € 80 instead of the previous € 60, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

He described the increase as "moderate". Mamer added that it would allow the necessary resources to be maintained to process applications, as well as to track potential security and illegal migration risks.

The increase is the first of its kind since 2006.

The new EU rules on short-stay visas make it easier for the millions of legitimate travellers who visit the EU every year to apply for a visa, facilitating tourism and business, while providing more resources for countering irregular migration risks and threats to internal security, The European Commission said on its website.

