Is Bulgaria Taking all the Necessary Measures to Stop the Coronavirus from Entering the Country?

In relation to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, Bulgarian Minister of Healthcare Kiril Ananiev has personally got acquainted with organization and coordination between state authorities responsible for the protection of the health of citizens arriving to Bulgaria. At a briefing at the Sofia Airport, the Minister presented the joint work in this direction done by health, border and airport authorities. At least 10 representatives of the health authorities are working at the two terminals of the Sofia Airport in coordination with representatives of various state institutions, BNR reported.

All arriving passengers go through thermal control, as body temperature of each one is measured. At temperature above 37 degrees, the passenger is taken to an isolated room, where a questionnaire is filled and health condition is checked. People with high body temperature also pass through a separate exit. From there, they a medical team takes them to specialized hospitals.

Monitoring of passengers arriving from Istanbul, Moscow and Doha is particularly thorough. The Bulgarian Minister said that only one person out of six people who arrived to Bulgaria from China had a slight increase in body temperature - 37.1 degrees. He has been isolated for medical examinations.

By Friday, three more heat cameras will be received at the Sofia Airport- for the airports in Varna and Burgas and a spare one for the airport in Sofia.

When it comes to entering Bulgaria by sea, it has become clear that under the existing regulations, six state services were charged with inspecting arriving ships, crews and passengers.

Minister Ananiev said that a meeting of EU Council of Ministers of Health will be held in Brussels this week, discussing pan-European preventive health measures.