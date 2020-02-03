Chinese Authorities: Coronavirus Peak will Occur in 10-14 Days

The peak of the spread of the new coronavirus in China will occur in 10-14 days, the head of the special committee of the State Committee on Health of the People's Republic of China Zhong Nanshan predicts, BTA reported.

"We believe the epidemic will peak in the next 10 to 14 days, but we still need to enhance preventive measures and not lower our guard," Zhong Nanshan said, adding there are many challenges in the current effort.

He pointed out that at the present stage the spread of the coronavirus is still in the growing phase. According to Chinese experts, the epidemic will reach the national level but remain local.

“The epidemic is still at its growing phase, but we believe it won't lead to a massive nationwide pandemic, only regional ones if they occur."

On January 25, the head of the specialized commission suggested that its peak would occur in 7-10 days, TASS recalls.