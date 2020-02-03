The G7 Countries Plan to Discuss a Unified Approach to the Coronavirus
The G-7 countries plan to discuss a unified approach to the coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn had told reporters that he had spoken to U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar to look for a joint approach and they had agreed to hold a conference all among G7 countries, Reuters reported.
"It makes no sense for one country to take action on its own, especially in Europe," Spahn said.
The Group of Seven is an international intergovernmental economic organization consisting of the seven largest IMF- advanced economies in the world: United States, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom
So far, travel restrictions have failed to stem the spread of the virus, which has emerged in China and has affected more than 20 countries.
- » The Coronavirus Tests of the 2 Bulgarians who Came Back from Wuhan are Negative
- » The First Country in Europe to Manage to Isolate the Coronavirus is Italy
- » Coronavirus Epidemic: More than 10,000 People are already infected
- » Coronavirus Cases in the UK, Italy Declared a State of Emergency
- » More than 2,000 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation
- » 1,895 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation