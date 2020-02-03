The G7 Countries Plan to Discuss a Unified Approach to the Coronavirus

Society » HEALTH | February 3, 2020, Monday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The G7 Countries Plan to Discuss a Unified Approach to the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

The G-7 countries plan to discuss a unified approach to the coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn had told reporters that he had spoken to U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar to look for a joint approach and they had agreed to hold a conference all among G7 countries, Reuters reported.

"It makes no sense for one country to take action on its own, especially in Europe," Spahn said.

The Group of Seven is an international intergovernmental economic organization consisting of the seven largest IMF- advanced economies in the world: United States, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom

So far, travel restrictions have failed to stem the spread of the virus, which has emerged in China and has affected more than 20 countries.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: unified approach, Coronavirus, G7 countries, Jens Spahn
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria