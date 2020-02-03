The G7 Countries Plan to Discuss a Unified Approach to the Coronavirus

The G-7 countries plan to discuss a unified approach to the coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn had told reporters that he had spoken to U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar to look for a joint approach and they had agreed to hold a conference all among G7 countries, Reuters reported.

"It makes no sense for one country to take action on its own, especially in Europe," Spahn said.

The Group of Seven is an international intergovernmental economic organization consisting of the seven largest IMF- advanced economies in the world: United States, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom

So far, travel restrictions have failed to stem the spread of the virus, which has emerged in China and has affected more than 20 countries.