China is in urgent need of medical supplies to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, in particular masks, goggles and protective clothing.

"What China urgently needs at present are medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles," the foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a press briefing.

Several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, have already sent medical equipment to China, the spokeswoman said.

According to recent data, more than 17,000 people have been infected with the new virus and more than 360 have died.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said today that his country will send humanitarian aid to China so that it can fight the infection, TASS reported.

At the same time, authorities in Singapore quarantined more than 520 people because of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, TASS reported.

Today, the Czech government has banned direct flights between the Czech Republic and China because of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.