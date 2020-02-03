President Rumen Radev: Dialogue Should be of Primary Importance when Meeting the Common Challenges

The real challenge multilateral diplomacy is facing are the temptations to take unilateral actions from which risks for security ensue. This is what Head of State Rumen Radev said at the traditional reception for the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Bulgaria. The President recalled that from the rostrum of the 74th UN session he reiterated his call for reaffirming the principles of multilateral diplomacy.

In Rumen Radev’s words, dialogue and cooperation have no alternative when meeting the challenges the world is facing – conflicts, terrorist acts, religious fundamentalism, climate change, human rights protection, fighting poverty and inequalities, the presidential press office reported.

The Head of State outlined as a major priority of Bulgarian foreign policy strengthening Bulgaria’s constructive voice in the EU to reaffirm unity, overcoming the differences, seeking rational ways to meet common challenges. In his words, not only programs for social and economic cohesion, but also cohesion in education and research, which guarantee economic prosperity, are necessary to overcome differences within the Union.

Rumen Radev said that the Western Balkans will continue to be among the leading topics for our country in international terms. “We continue with all possible actions and initiatives to bring back the European and not just the focus on this region, without which there can be no secure, stable and prosperous Europe,” the Head of State emphasized.

The President also highlighted Bulgaria’s intense strategic dialogue with the United States, increasing the level of partnership with China, the beneficial relations with Russia in a number of areas and intensifying the Bulgarian-Japanese relations, as well as the relations with the rest regions – Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, India and Central Asia.

The Head of State voiced gratitude to the diplomats for their efforts and the results they have achieved in the development of Bulgaria’s relations with their countries and the international organizations they represent. The President also congratulated the established Club of Ambassadors Speaking Bulgarian. “This is the way to get to better know our centuries-old culture, the marvelous traditions of our people, the centuries-old culture,” Rumen Radev said.

There is not a single country where there are no compatriots of ours, and thank you also for responding to and assisting all our initiatives with Vice President Mrs. Iotova for helping our compatriots abroad to better protect their social, educational rights, to preserve their national identity, traditions and language, Rumen Radev emphasized before the diplomatic representatives.

Ahmed Al Madbuh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Palestine and Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps in Bulgaria, also delivered a welcome address to the diplomats.

The reception was attended by Vice President Iliana Iotova, representatives of the executive and legislative branches of power. President Rumen Radev was accompanied by his wife Desislava Radeva.