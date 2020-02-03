December 2019 - Domestic Prices Grew by 4.5% Compared to the Same Month of 2018

Total Producer Price Indices in Industry

The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in December 2019 remains unchanged compared to the previous month. Higher prices were registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 1.0%, in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices fell by 0.4% and in manufacturing the prices remained unchanged. In manufacturing, prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.9%, in the manufacture of food products by 0.8% and in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 0.6%. More significant decrease in prices was reported in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 1.2% and in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 1.0%.

The Total Producer Price Index in December 2019 increased by 3.5% compared to the same month of 2018. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 8.7%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 7.3%, and in manufacturing by 1.8%. In manufacturing more compelling increase in prices was reported in the manufacture of leather and related products by 4.8%, in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 3.9% and in the manufacture of food products by 3.2%. Significant decrease in prices were seen in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 3.3% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture and manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials by 2.8%.

Producer Price Indices on Domestic Market

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in December 2019 remains unchanged compared to the previous month. The domestic prices went up in the mining and quarrying industry by 1.5% and in manufacturing by 0.2%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices fell by 0.4%. In the manufacturing, compared to the previous month the prices went up in the manufacture of food products, in the manufacture of furniture and in manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c - all by 0.9%. More compelling fell in the domestic prices was seen in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 0.5% and in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 0.3%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in December 2019 increased by 4.5% compared to the same month of 2018. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.2%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.9%, and in manufacturing by 1.2%. In the manufacturing compared to December 2018, more compelling price increase was reported in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 5.7%, and in the manufacture of food products by 4.6%. The prices fell in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.5% and in the manufacture of leather and related products by 1.0%.

Producer Price Indices on Non-domestic Market

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in December 2019 fell by 0.1% compared to the previous month and rose by 2.1% compared to the same month of 2018.

