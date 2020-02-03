A Woman Infected with the Coronavirus Cured with a Drug Cocktail against HIV
A Chinese citizen infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand's Health Ministry said Sunday.
The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors administered the combination, it became clear at a daily briefing at the ministry.
"The lab result of positive on the coronavirus turned negative in 48 hours," the department said.
"The doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-virals used to treat HIV," France 24 reported. The Thai Ministry of Health is awaiting the full results of the studies to prove what has been discovered.
