Greece Prepares to Build 20 New Refugee Centers

The Greek government plans to build 20 new refugee and migrant centers with a capacity of between 500 and 2000 people each, Real news reports.

These centers are intended to function in a different way than previously known. They will house asylum seekers and fall under the so-called "controlled" sites.

There will be electronic systems at the entrances of these centers, and each refugee will have a card with a specific barcode for entering and leaving the site. This will avoid a situation where there is no control over the inbound and outbound migration centers.

The new centers are planned to be built in Peloponnese, Crete, central and northern Greece, and Epirus.

The detailed plan of the government will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting between Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi, Deputy Minister and National Refugee Coordinator Alcibiades Stephanis and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos. A final decision on the matter is expected by the end of the month.