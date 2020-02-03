Somalia has Declared a State of Emergency because of a Locust Swarms

Somalia has declared a state of emergency due to the invasion of locusts in the Horn of Africa, France's press reported, citing a statement by the Somali Ministry of Agriculture.

Locusts destroy crops in one of the poorest and most vulnerable regions of the world.

Somalia is the first country in the region to declare an emergency over the infestation.

The billions of locusts, whose emergence has been linked by experts to the drastic changes in East Africa's climate, have been devastating vast territories in the region that had previously been hit by drought and floods.

"Food sources for people and their livestock are at risk,"

"The desert swarms are uncommonly large and consume huge amounts of crops and forage." the Somali Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

The Somali government has said it has decided to declare a state of emergency in order to concentrate efforts and raise funds to deal with the crisis.

"Given the severity of this desert locust outbreak, we must commit our best efforts to protect the food security and livelihoods of Somali people," said Minister of Agriculture Said Hussein Iid.

"If we don't act now, we risk a severe food crisis that we cannot afford."

The locust swarms in East Africa has also hit Ethiopia and Kenya, France's press notes.

