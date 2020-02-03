The Coronavirus Tests of the 2 Bulgarians who Came Back from Wuhan are Negative
The two Bulgarians who came back home from the Chinese city of Wuhan passed the coronavirus tests at the MMA (Military Medical Academy) and they were negative. This was announced this morning, by Prof. Georgi Popov, Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases.
The hospital says there is no reason for people to panic. The two traavellers, one man and one woman, are in good condition but will remain under surveillance.
"We will do a new test at the average incubation period," Popov said.
For now, they are accommodated in controlled access rooms.
