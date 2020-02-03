Weather Forecast: Windy but Warm
It will be windy today across Bulgaria today.
The wind will be moderate, in the Danubian Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain – a strong wind from the west-southwest, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. The cloudiness will be variable but no precipitation expected.
The maximum temperatures will mostly be between 13C and 18C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be slightly lower than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
