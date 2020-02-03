A Man Attacked Several People in Lodon, Police Believe it's a Terrorist Attack

An unidentified person attacked a passerby with a knife in south London, according to a Scotland Yard tweet.

"We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead,"

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.", London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.", a spokesman for the Met Police said.

The exact number of victims of the attack is not indicated.

