The First Country in Europe to Manage to Isolate the Coronavirus is Italy

Italian scientists have managed to isolate the coronavirus. This was announced by Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

The virus was isolated in the laboratories of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome, "Lazzaro Spallanzani", BNR reported.

Italy is the first country in Europe to have managed to isolate the coronavirus. Health Minister Roberto Speranza stressed that this is "a step forward for the entire scientific community that will accelerate research on the disease.”

Congratulating the scientists, Giuseppe Conte, the Italian Prime Minister, described this news as “very important for the development of treatments”, expressing his pride in Italy’s National Health Service, which is “one of the best in the world.”, Euro Weekly News reported.

A vaccine may be available within six months.

