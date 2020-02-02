PM Borissov: Sustainable Development of Bilateral Relations with Turkey is Important for Bulgaria

The stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations with Turkey is an important element of Bulgaria’s foreign policy, said PM Boyko Borissov at a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Sofia, BNR reported.

The Bulgarian prime minister laid emphasis on the intensive bilateral political dialogue, based on the principles of goodneighbourhood and mutual respect. Boyko Borissov stressed that Bulgaria highly appreciates Turkey’s commitment to the implementation of the 2016 joint statement between EU and Turkey on migration and the excellent bilateral cooperation in this sphere which ensures there is zero migration pressure on the border between the two countries. He also noted the heavy burden Turkey is bearing by granting asylum to a large number of refugees on its territory.