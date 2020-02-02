About 3,500 People were Evacuated in Venice because of a World War II Bomb
The Marghera Industrial Port in Venice's lagoon was evacuated as a 225 kg World War II-era bomb was defused and set to be exploded in the sea., the French press and DPA reported.
Some 3500 people living in the area were also evacuated.
The movement of ships, trains and buses was temporarily halted, and Venice International Airport stopped all flights for several hours.
The bomb was discovered during an excavation to fix sewer lines in January, The Local it reported.
