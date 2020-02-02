New Zealand Temporarily Bans Travellers from China to Enter the Country

New Zealand has temporarily banned the entry into its territory of all foreigners who have traveled or transited through mainland China, DPA reported.

The ban will take effect tomorrow and will be in place for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We have been advised by health officials that while there are still a range of unknowns in the way the virus is being transmitted, we should take a precautionary approach and temporarily stop travel into New Zealand from mainland China, and of people who have recently been in China," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

"It is critically important that we both protect New Zealanders from the virus and play our part in the global effort to contain it."

New Zealand nationals and permanent residents returning to New Zealand from China will have the right to enter the country, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival back in the country.